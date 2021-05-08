Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.51

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.51 and traded as low as $37.50. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

