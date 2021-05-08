Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $7.70 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $7.70 or 0.00013140 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $262,594.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00257217 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 78,022.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.27 or 0.01126539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00774844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,552.26 or 0.99901152 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

