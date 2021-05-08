Independent Research Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

Vossloh stock opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $749.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

