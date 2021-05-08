Inchcape (LON:INCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $814.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 814.50 ($10.64) and last traded at GBX 800.50 ($10.46), with a volume of 35368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794.50 ($10.38).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 775.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 678.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

In other news, insider Till Vestring acquired 340 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

