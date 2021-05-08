Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.78.

IMO stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.09. 1,670,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The firm has a market cap of C$27.96 billion and a PE ratio of -21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.54. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$38.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -50.49%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

