Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 485,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

