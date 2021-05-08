Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.90.
Shares of IMUX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. 198,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,157. Immunic has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
