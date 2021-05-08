Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of IMUX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. 198,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,157. Immunic has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

