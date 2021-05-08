II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.10.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.64. 2,701,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.