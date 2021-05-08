Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0936

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $132,312.75 and approximately $40.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,447.08 or 1.01001013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00205275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001751 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,426,457 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,284 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

