IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on IGM Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.88.

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.96. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$45.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.13.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

