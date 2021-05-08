IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,426 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 234,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

