IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,466 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $156.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

