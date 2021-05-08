IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 71,308 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.