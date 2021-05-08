IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 10,420 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

