IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89.

