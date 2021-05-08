IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,398.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,224.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,944.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

