Iconic Token Market Capitalization Reaches $7.52 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $28,833.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.06 or 0.01113117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,522.90 or 0.99880365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

