Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $61,935.42 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $61,935.42 or 1.05136990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $6,054.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00253201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 367.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.00 or 0.01152616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00739294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.16 or 0.99719739 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as τBitcoin directly using US dollars.

