IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 478,400 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

