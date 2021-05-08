iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

IAFNF remained flat at $$57.69 during trading hours on Friday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

