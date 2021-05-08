i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -791.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.