Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 16,227 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

