Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.72

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 52472027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

