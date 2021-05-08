Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share.

HII stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.99. 215,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,384. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $222.99.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.