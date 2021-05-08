Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.99. The company had a trading volume of 215,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,384. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

