Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $221.32

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.32 ($2.89) and traded as high as GBX 267.05 ($3.49). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 256.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 328,420 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hunting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently -3.88%.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

