Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.59

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 62862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,161,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 768,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

