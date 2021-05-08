HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.73. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

