Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell stock opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $201.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock worth $1,320,824 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.