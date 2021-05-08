HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.25 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $73,658.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

