Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 149800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HWM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 149.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,500,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,217,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.