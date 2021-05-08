HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,301.67 ($17.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

HSV stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,080 ($14.11). 538,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,733. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,112.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

