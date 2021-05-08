HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,301.67 ($17.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

HSV stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,080 ($14.11). 538,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,733. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,112.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

