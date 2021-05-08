Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $13.22. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 123,636 shares changing hands.

HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

