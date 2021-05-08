Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NYSE:HT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,192,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.