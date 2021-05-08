HEROcoin Hits Market Cap of $10.91 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $179,823.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00064924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.51 or 0.00778388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,604.74 or 0.09514954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00044977 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.