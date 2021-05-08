Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

NYSE HLF opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,586. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

