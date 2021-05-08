Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski Sells 21,113 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,037,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

