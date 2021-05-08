Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski Sells 21,113 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
