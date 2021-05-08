Henry J. Maier Sells 19,382 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total transaction of $5,928,759.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $314.69 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $315.10. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.