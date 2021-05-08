Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €95.92 ($112.85). The stock had a trading volume of 452,262 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €95.81 and its 200-day moving average is €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.