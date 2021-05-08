Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €103.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €95.81 and a 200-day moving average of €90.20. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

