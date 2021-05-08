HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €61.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €61.00 ($71.76) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

ETR:HEI opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

