Hegic Hits Market Capitalization of $72.60 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $72.60 million and $2.69 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00086210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00062907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00782239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00102769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.77 or 0.08918120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

