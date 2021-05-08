Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director John K. Schmidt Sells 5,000 Shares

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

