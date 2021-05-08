HealthInvest Partners AB Takes $6.40 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. CVS Health accounts for about 5.1% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

