Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

