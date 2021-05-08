Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 1,400,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

