Head to Head Contrast: CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) versus Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -1,019.62% -2,402.45% -2,711.86% Alibaba Group 22.56% 12.74% 8.50%

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CFN Enterprises and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Alibaba Group 0 2 29 1 2.97

Alibaba Group has a consensus target price of $322.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.03%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $870,000.00 10.91 $8.37 million N/A N/A Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 8.47 $21.10 billion $6.03 37.36

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats CFN Enterprises on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc., a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. It also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues. In addition, the company offers CFN Enterprises' services that are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

