Head-To-Head Analysis: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust -9.51% -2.33% -1.20% Annaly Capital Management -20.12% 13.27% 1.57%

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $11.29 million 23.94 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Annaly Capital Management $3.79 billion 3.39 -$2.16 billion $1.00 9.18

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Postal Realty Trust and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Annaly Capital Management 0 1 6 0 2.86

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.70, indicating a potential downside of 12.72%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $8.68, indicating a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

