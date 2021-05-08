HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $78.36, with a volume of 49175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.02.

The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. Truist increased their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

