HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Announces Earnings Results

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%.

Shares of HCHC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 948,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,855. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 92,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,223,610.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,317,207 shares of company stock worth $8,775,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

